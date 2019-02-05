What does Remedy Entertainment Oyj’s (HEL:REMEDY) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Remedy Entertainment Oyj (HEL:REMEDY) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of €98m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into REMEDY here.

How does REMEDY’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

REMEDY has increased its debt level by about €2.9m over the last 12 months accounting for long term debt. With this increase in debt, REMEDY’s cash and short-term investments stands at €17m for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its trivial cash flows from operations make the cash-to-debt ratio less useful to us, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can examine some of REMEDY’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does REMEDY’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at REMEDY’s €2.9m in current liabilities, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 8.55x. However, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high, although this is not necessarily a bad thing.

HLSE:REMEDY Historical Debt February 5th 19 More

Does REMEDY face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 14%, REMEDY’s debt level may be seen as prudent. REMEDY is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. We can check to see whether REMEDY is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In REMEDY’s, case, the ratio of 8.73x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as REMEDY’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

REMEDY’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. In addition to this, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how REMEDY has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Remedy Entertainment Oyj to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for REMEDY’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for REMEDY’s outlook. Valuation: What is REMEDY worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether REMEDY is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



