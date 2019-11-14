How Does RENHENG Enterprise Holdings's (HKG:3628) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

RENHENG Enterprise Holdings (HKG:3628) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 46%, after some slippage. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 45% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does RENHENG Enterprise Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

RENHENG Enterprise Holdings's P/E of 28.78 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.3) for companies in the machinery industry is lower than RENHENG Enterprise Holdings's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that RENHENG Enterprise Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

In the last year, RENHENG Enterprise Holdings grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 243% gain was both fast and well deserved. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 23% a year, over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

RENHENG Enterprise Holdings's Balance Sheet

With net cash of HK$48m, RENHENG Enterprise Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 22% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On RENHENG Enterprise Holdings's P/E Ratio

RENHENG Enterprise Holdings has a P/E of 28.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 10.3. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about RENHENG Enterprise Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 19.7 back then to 28.8 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.