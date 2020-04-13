How Does Reno De Medici's (BIT:RM) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Reno De Medici (BIT:RM) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 36% in the last month alone, although it is still down 28% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 16% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

See our latest analysis for Reno De Medici

How Does Reno De Medici's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Reno De Medici's P/E is 14.00. As you can see below Reno De Medici has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the packaging industry, which is 14.1.

BIT:RM Price Estimation Relative to Market April 13th 2020 More

Reno De Medici's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Reno De Medici's earnings per share fell by 45% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 8.2% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Reno De Medici's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 18% of Reno De Medici's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Reno De Medici's P/E Ratio

Reno De Medici has a P/E of 14.0. That's around the same as the average in the IT market, which is 13.5. With modest debt, and a lack of recent growth, it would seem the market is expecting improvement in earnings. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Reno De Medici recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 10.3 to 14.0 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.