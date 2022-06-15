Does Renold (LON:RNO) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Renold (LON:RNO), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Renold Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Renold's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Renold remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 3.7% to UK£179m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Renold Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

A great takeaway for shareholders is that company insiders within Renold have collectively spent UK£12k acquiring shares in the company. This might not be a huge sum, but it's well worth noting anyway, given the complete lack of selling. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Director, Andrew Magson, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£12k for shares at about UK£0.24 each.

Should You Add Renold To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Renold has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out Renold in more detail. Even so, be aware that Renold is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

