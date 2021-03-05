Does restaurant dining lead to rises in COVID case and death rates? CDC finds out

Katie Camero
·4 min read

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Friday found that community requirements that support mask use during the pandemic play a large role in county-level COVID-19 case and death growth rates, particularly when it comes to restaurant dining.

An analysis of mask mandates and restaurant reopenings in all U.S. counties from March to December 2020 found that significant drops in daily coronavirus cases and death growth rates occurred within 20 days of implementing mask use.

That’s because the predominant mode of coronavirus transmission is inhaling respiratory droplets expelled from infected people, the agency said, and studies have found masks help in reducing this kind of viral spread.

Meanwhile, jumps in daily COVID-19 case growth rates were observed starting 40 days after restaurant dining reopened — in which people do not wear masks — while daily death growth rates spiked 60 days after allowing on-site dining.

The report comes days after Texas and Mississippi’s governors announced the lifting of state-wide mask mandates and limits on business capacity, allowing 100% operations. Health officials, including President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, have criticized the decisions, citing past withdrawals of public health measures that have led to COVID-19 surges.

“Mask mandates and restricting any on-premises dining at restaurants can help limit community transmission of COVID-19 and reduce case and death growth rates,” the CDC said. “Such efforts are increasingly important given the emergence of highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants in the United States.”

Community requirements that support mask use are associated with reduced coronavirus spread, particularly during restaurant dining.
Community requirements that support mask use are associated with reduced coronavirus spread, particularly during restaurant dining.

Between March and December 2020, about 74% of U.S. counties had active state-wide mask mandates. The CDC found that these mandates were associated with a 0.5 percentage point decrease in daily COVID-19 case growth rates within 20 days of implementation. A drop of 1.8 percentage points was observed within 100 days.

Mask mandates were also associated with a 0.7 and 1.9 percentage point decrease in daily COVID-19 death growth rates within 20 days and 100 days, respectively, after implementation, according to the report.

Alarming video shows how fast viruses can spread while eating with others

Similar trajectories were found after restaurant dining reopened.

About 98% of U.S. counties allowed restaurants to reopen on-site dining during the study period. Within 40 days of the decisions, no “statistically significant” changes in daily COVID-19 case or death growth rates were observed.

But within 60 days and 100 days after restaurant dining restrictions were lifted, coronavirus case growth rate jumped by 0.9 and 1.1 percentage points, respectively.

Changes in death rates were even sharper.

“Allowing on-premises dining at restaurants was associated with 2.2 and 3.0 percentage point increases in the death growth rate 61-80 and 81-100 days, respectively, after restrictions were lifted,” the CDC said.

However, the agency didn’t “differentiate between indoor and outdoor dining, adequacy of ventilation, and adherence to physical distancing and occupancy requirements,” which could have influenced case and death rate trends. The CDC also said case and death growth rates could have increased because people were engaging in close contact elsewhere that was not accounted for in its models.

Recent moves by local leaders to lift coronavirus public health measures were made based on recent drops in cases and deaths across the nation, but CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday during a White House COVID-19 response briefing that the nation continues “to see troubling signs in the trajectory of the pandemic … with the most recent declines in cases and deaths continuing to show signs of stalling.

”The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases jumped 3.5% from the prior seven days, to about 66,000 cases. The seven-day average of deaths also increased 2.2% from the previous seven days to “slightly more than 2,000 deaths per day,” Walensky said.

“We are at a critical nexus in the pandemic. ... On the one hand, cases in the country are leveling off at rates just on the cusp of potential to resurge. ... And on the other hand, stamina has worn thin, fatigue is winning and the exact measures we have taken to stop the pandemic are now too often being flagrantly ignored,” she added.

Recommended Stories

  • CDC: Easing mask mandates, re-opening restaurants led to higher COVID cases, deaths

    Easing mask restrictions and on-site dining have increased COVID-19 cases and deaths, according to a study out Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Why it matters: The report's findings converge with actions from governors this week easing mask mandates and announcing plans to reopen nonessential businesses like restaurants.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTop health officials over the past few weeks have repeatedly warned that the stagnant weekly case counts and the emergence of the new variants, stand to reverse any progress the U.S. has recently achieved.The state of play: Mandating masks was associated with more than a 1% decrease in daily COVID-19 case and death growth rates after 20 days of implementation, the report says.Allowing on-premises restaurant dining was associated with an increase in 0.9%, 1.2% and 1.1% daily COVID-19 case growth rates 41–100 days after implementation and an increase in daily death growth rates 61–100 days after implementation.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • What you need to know on March 4 about Texas reopening and mask requirements

    Here’s what to expect regarding COVID-19 restrictions in Dallas-Fort Worth going forward.

  • Swelling after COVID-19 shots may cause cancer false alarms

    Be sure to tell the doctor about the shot to avoid false alarm over a temporary side effect. It's a normal reaction by the immune system but one that might be mistaken for cancer if it shows up on a mammogram or other scan. “We need to get the word out,” said Dr. Melissa Chen, a radiologist at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston who recently had to reassure a frightened patient who sought cancer testing because of an enlarged lymph node.

  • I Went Into Anaphylactic Shock After My COVID Vaccine

    A few days ago, I went into anaphylactic shock while driving after receiving my second COVID vaccine. I couldn’t breathe, and just happened to be at a stop light next to a random ER. Since then, I have been receiving messages asking me if my experience had changed my mind about vaccinations. The answer is []

  • Japan supercomputer shows doubling masks offers little help preventing viral spread

    Japanese supercomputer simulations showed that wearing two masks gave limited benefit in blocking viral spread compared with one properly fitted mask. The findings in part contradict recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that two masks were better than one at reducing a person's exposure to the coronavirus. Researchers used the Fugaku supercomputer to model the flow of virus particles from people wearing different types and combinations of masks, according to a study released on Thursday by research giant Riken and Kobe University.

  • Detroit's mayor rejected a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Experts say that's nuts.

    Experts feared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's slightly lower efficacy rate would lead to an impression of a two-tiered system. That has been exactly the case in Detroit, where the mayor just rejected a shipment of the company's vaccine. CNN reports that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (D) declined an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, saying the other available vaccines are better. "Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best," he said. "And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the City of Detroit get the best." Stat News' Matthew Herper called this a "bad plan." It's true that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials showed a 72 percent efficacy rate, while Moderna and Pfizer, the two other approved coronavirus vaccines, have a rate of about 95 percent. But health experts say it's still an excellent option, and has other perks like only requiring a single shot and frequently leading to fewer side effects, reports The New York Times. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said people shouldn't overthink which one to get, and explained the vaccines can't really be compared head-to-head because of different trial circumstances. Besides, experts note, the raw numbers don't show the full picture. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all hospitalizations and deaths in its large clinical trial, meaning the slightly lower efficacy rate really only points to mild to moderate disease. Detroit's mayor, however, said the city has been able to meet demand with just its supply of Pfizer and Moderna doses, but CNN notes Duggan's administration only expanded vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions on Thursday. Duggan said he would accept Johnson & Johnson doses later on if all other doses are distributed and there are remaining residents who want a vaccine. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Pfizer's Plant For Boosting COVID-19 Vaccine Production Has Been Rebuked For Repeat Quality Offenses: Bloomberg

    Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) McPherson, Kansas plant used to accelerate production of its COVID-19 vaccine was cited by federal inspectors last year for repeated quality-control violations, reports Bloomberg. The FDA inspectors visited the plant at the end of 2019 into January 2020 and found that the company released medications for sale after failing to review quality issues thoroughly that arose in routine testing. Additionally, the report cited bacteria and mold in supposedly sterile areas, an issue seen in previous visits to the facility. The plant failed to properly sample drug products to ensure they didn’t have excessive levels of certain toxins. The McPherson plant has previously been rebuked for drug-quality problems and received a warning letter in 2017 for issues similar to those found in 2020. The FDA concluded that Pfizer had addressed the violations in June 2018, a month before it returned to the facility, and found more problems. Pfizer said that following the January 2020 inspection, it immediately developed and implemented a “robust corrective and preventive action plan” to address the concerns. Pfizer’s increase in vaccine production capacity was acclaimed last month when President Joe Biden visited its Michigan plant. CEO Albert Bourla said then he expected the drugmaker to double its manufacturing capacity. The company plans to supply the U.S. with 200 million doses of its two-shot vaccine regimen by the end of May. Pfizer will conduct the final stage of vaccine production at the Kansas factory, in which the shot is put into vials, packaged, and shipped for distribution. Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.35% at $34.32 in premarket trading on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWHO, SII Warn Of Raw Materials Shortage For COVID-19 Shots, Cites US Law As 'Serious' Limit:' BloombergTakeda Seeks Approval For Moderna's COVID-19 Shot In Japan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A future COVID-19 vaccine could be squirted up the nose. The nasal spray could stop transmission, especially in kids.

    A company called Altimmune is working on a nasal-spray version of a COVID-19 vaccine. The technology could stem the virus' spread better than shots.

  • As Americans get vaccinated, fewer are getting tested for COVID-19. Doctors say that could be a big problem.

    The COVID-19 testing slowdown might signal too many Americans are growing complacent in the second year of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • What does COVID immunity get me? Not much. The government should catch up to science.

    Vaccination or proof of immunity from COVID infection has been a ticket to reopening Israeli society. Why aren't we following that model in America?

  • COVID-19 vaccine changes: Why Canada went from 3 weeks to 4 months between doses

    Canada's health officials spoke about the recent change in guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on the time between two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and how that may contribute to vaccine hesitancy in Canada.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Confidence in COVID-19 vaccines is growing, with people's willingness to have the shots increasing as they are rolled out across the world and concerns about possible side-effects are fading, a survey showed on Friday. Co-led by Imperial College London's Institute of Global Health Innovation and the polling firm YouGov, the survey found trust in COVID-19 vaccines had risen in nine out of 14 countries covered, including France, Japan and Singapore which had previously had low levels of confidence.

  • WarnerMedia CEO Teases A Reboot Of The Harry Potter Franchise

    WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has dropped a rather obvious hint that the Harry Potter franchise will be continuing with new installments. What Happened: According to Hollywood Reporter coverage, Kilar raised the possibility of a new round of Hogwarts-inspired adventure during a session of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference. “There's this little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises,” he said. “And we're incredibly thankful to be able to partner with J.K. Rowling and so I would argue there's a lot of fun and potential there as well.” What Could Happen: The versions of Rowling's seven-book series grossed more than $7 billion worldwide, but the last addition to the franchise was the 2011 “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.” A stage show written by Jack Thorne, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” opened in London’s West End in 2016 and on Broadway in 2018, but was not adapted to the screen. That production takes place 19 years after the events of “Deathly Hallows” with Harry Potter as an adult and his younger son Albus preparing to attend Hogwarts. In January, the Hollywood Reporter quoted anonymous sources claiming WarnerMedia and Rowling were in discussions for a potential Harry Potter live-action TV series for the HBO Max streaming service. The unnamed sources stated “broad ideas have been discussed as part of the early-stage exploratory meetings.” HBO Max and WarnerMedia, which are both subsidiaries of AT&T (NYSE: T), responded to the Hollywood Reporter coverage with a statement that said, "There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform." (A scene from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the last entry to date in the popular film franchise. Photo courtesy WarnerMedia.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarner Bros.' 'Tom & Jerry' Scores .7M At Box OfficeAmerican Express Launches M Grant Program To Aid Small, Historic Restaurants© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • After record COVID-19 deaths, Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to stop 'whining'

    After two straight days of record COVID-19 deaths in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday told Brazilians to stop "whining" and move on, in his latest remarks attacking distancing measures and downplaying the gravity of the pandemic. Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll over the past year, after the United States. While the U.S. outbreak is ebbing, Brazil is facing its worst phase of the epidemic yet, pushing its hospital system to the brink of collapse.

  • Five Things I Am Already Worried About For Next School Year

    I think it’s safe to say that we all started this school year worried like we’ve never been worried before. From getting through Zoom meetings for work while our kids were simultaneously Zooming for school; to being wildly worried about whether the hybrid model would actually work for our kids and our family; and of []

  • COVID adds more ‘chaos’ to South Beach spring break as tourists flee lockdowns, cold

    After spending much of the past year cooped up at home, 29-year-old Ohio nurse Akilah Cooper traded in her winter coat for a red bikini Thursday as she soaked up the sun on South Beach.

  • COVID patient whose survival story went viral gets vaccinated

    Dr. Halleh Akbarnia helped save Mike Catania's life when he was hospitalized with a severe case of COVID-19. Thursday, she gave him his second dose of COVID vaccine.

  • Mom shares COVID-19 grief journey after healthy 34-year-old's death: 'Why my daughter?'

    More than six months after Lesia Phillips' only daughter died from COVID-19, the grief and sorrow are still raw. Shanta Batchelor, an administrative assistant at Arkansas Children's Hospital who was beloved by her mother, grandmother, friends and fiancé, spent nearly one month battling the virus before her death in August 2020. Phillips is now left wading through the pain -- and anger.

  • Coronavirus vaccine scams are on the rise — here's how to spot them

    Coronavirus vaccine scams are on the rise. Here's how to spot and avoid them.

  • Boeing unveils new executive performance metrics tied to product safety

    The planemaker said its Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun had a take-home pay of $269,231 in 2020 after he agreed to forgo his pay and incentive bonus in March last year as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, according to a proxy filing. When Calhoun took over as Boeing's CEO in January 2020, he was also entitled to two supplemental equity awards worth $17 million, but they were not eligible to be vested last year, according to the company. The disbursal of a portion of the equity awards is linked to the safe return to service of the 737 MAX jets, and the successful entry into service of the 777X aircraft, among other conditions, Boeing said.