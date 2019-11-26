How Does Revenio Group Oyj's (HEL:REG1V) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against The Industry?

When Revenio Group Oyj (HLSE:REG1V) announced its most recent earnings (30 September 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well Revenio Group Oyj has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see REG1V has performed.

How Did REG1V's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

REG1V's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of €8.0m has increased by 4.8% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 16%, indicating the rate at which REG1V is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the entire industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Revenio Group Oyj has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.8% exceeds the FI Medical Equipment industry of 7.4%, indicating Revenio Group Oyj has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Revenio Group Oyj’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 43% to 11%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 11% to 52% over the past 5 years.

Though Revenio Group Oyj's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Revenio Group Oyj has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Revenio Group Oyj to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

