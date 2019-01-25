Does rhipe Limited’s (ASX:RHP) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Today we’ll evaluate rhipe Limited (ASX:RHP) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for rhipe:

0.11 = AU$5.2m ÷ (AU$93m – AU$47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, rhipe has an ROCE of 11%.

Does rhipe Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that rhipe’s ROCE is fairly close to the IT industry average of 11%. Independently of how rhipe compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

rhipe reported an ROCE of 11% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for rhipe.

rhipe’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

rhipe has total liabilities of AU$47m and total assets of AU$93m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 50% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

Our Take On rhipe’s ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than rhipe. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

