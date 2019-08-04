Does Rieter Holding AG's (VTX:RIEN) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

Investors with a long-term horizong may find it valuable to assess Rieter Holding AG's (VTX:RIEN) earnings trend over time and against its industry benchmark as opposed to simply looking at a sincle earnings announcement at one point in time. Below is my commentary, albiet very simple and high-level, on how Rieter Holding is currently performing.

How Well Did RIEN Perform?

RIEN's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of CHF17m has jumped 31% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -23%, indicating the rate at which RIEN is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's see whether it is only attributable to industry tailwinds, or if Rieter Holding has experienced some company-specific growth.

SWX:RIEN Income Statement, August 4th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Rieter Holding has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 4.1% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.1% is below the CH Machinery industry of 6.8%, indicating Rieter Holding's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Rieter Holding’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 5.9% to 4.3%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Recent positive growth isn't always indicative of a continued optimistic outlook. There could be variables that are impacting the entire industry hence the high industry growth rate over the same time frame. I suggest you continue to research Rieter Holding to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

