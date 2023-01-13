Does RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSE:REI.UN) Weak Fundamentals Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 22% over the last three months. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is:

5.7% = CA$451m ÷ CA$7.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.06.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust's Earnings Growth And 5.7% ROE

At first glance, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 13%. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 12% seen by RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 23% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is REI.UN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether REI.UN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 77% (meaning, the company retains only 23% of profits). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. So this probably explains the company's shrinking earnings.

In addition, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 66% of its profits over the next three years.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

