How Does Riverine China Holdings's (HKG:1417) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Riverine China Holdings (HKG:1417) share price has dived 30% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 59% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Riverine China Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Riverine China Holdings's P/E of 24.84 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (7.9) for companies in the construction industry is a lot lower than Riverine China Holdings's P/E.

That means that the market expects Riverine China Holdings will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Riverine China Holdings's earnings per share fell by 29% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 24% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Riverine China Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Riverine China Holdings has net cash of CN¥87m. This is fairly high at 19% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Riverine China Holdings's P/E Ratio

Riverine China Holdings has a P/E of 24.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 9.5. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will. Given Riverine China Holdings's P/E ratio has declined from 35.6 to 24.8 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.