How Does RMH Holdings's (HKG:8437) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, RMH Holdings (HKG:8437) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month. Given the 60% drop over the last year, some shareholders might be worried that they have become bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Check out our latest analysis for RMH Holdings

Does RMH Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

RMH Holdings's P/E is 16.59. The image below shows that RMH Holdings has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the healthcare industry average (16.0).

SEHK:8437 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 26th 2019 More

That indicates that the market expects RMH Holdings will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if RMH Holdings actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

It's great to see that RMH Holdings grew EPS by 20% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 37% a year, over 3 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does RMH Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

RMH Holdings has net cash of S$13m. This is fairly high at 81% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On RMH Holdings's P/E Ratio

RMH Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 16.6, which is above its market average of 10.2. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio. Given RMH Holdings's P/E ratio has declined from 24.0 to 16.6 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.