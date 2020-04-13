Does Rocky Brands, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RCKY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

In 2017 Jason Brooks was appointed CEO of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Jason Brooks's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Rocky Brands, Inc. is worth US$152m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$575k for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$300k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$100m to US$400m. The median total CEO compensation was US$1.4m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Rocky Brands stands. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 29% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 71% of the pie. Rocky Brands is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Jason Brooks takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Rocky Brands, below.

Is Rocky Brands, Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Rocky Brands, Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 62% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 7.0%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Rocky Brands, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Rocky Brands, Inc. for providing a total return of 100% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It appears that Rocky Brands, Inc. remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top; you might even consider that Jason Brooks deserves a raise! Most shareholders like to see a modestly paid CEO combined with strong performance by the company. But it is even better if company insiders are also buying shares with their own money. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Rocky Brands that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

