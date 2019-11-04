Does Ronshine China Holdings Limited (HKG:3301) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Ronshine China Holdings Limited's (HKG:3301) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Ronshine China Holdings's P/E ratio is 5.15. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$5.15 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate Ronshine China Holdings's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ronshine China Holdings:

P/E of 5.15 = HK$8.23 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$1.60 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Ronshine China Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (6.4) for companies in the real estate industry is higher than Ronshine China Holdings's P/E.

Ronshine China Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Ronshine China Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 8.2% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 2.3% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Ronshine China Holdings's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals a substantial 216% of Ronshine China Holdings's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Ronshine China Holdings's P/E Ratio

Ronshine China Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 5.2, which is below the HK market average of 10.3. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.