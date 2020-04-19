How Does Ronshine China Holdings's (HKG:3301) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Ronshine China Holdings (HKG:3301) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 31% in the last month alone, although it is still down 18% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 29% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Ronshine China Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Ronshine China Holdings's P/E of 3.97 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Ronshine China Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (6.2) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

Ronshine China Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Ronshine China Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's nice to see that Ronshine China Holdings grew EPS by a stonking 35% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 30%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Ronshine China Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Ronshine China Holdings has net debt worth a very significant 228% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Ronshine China Holdings's P/E Ratio

Ronshine China Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 4.0, which is below the HK market average of 9.6. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Ronshine China Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 3.0 back then to 4.0 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.