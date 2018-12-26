Does Rosss S.p.A.’s (BIT:ROS) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

In 2010 Bettini Stefano was appointed CEO of Rosss S.p.A. (BIT:ROS). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Bettini Stefano’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Rosss S.p.A. has a market capitalization of €9.0m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €130k. (This is based on the year to 2017). Notably, the salary of €130k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under €175m, and the median CEO compensation was €289k.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Bettini Stefano takes less compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Rosss, below.

Is Rosss S.p.A. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Rosss S.p.A. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 98% each year. Its revenue is up 25% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly.

Has Rosss S.p.A. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 19% over three years, many shareholders in Rosss S.p.A. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

It appears that Rosss S.p.A. remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies. Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. Few would deny that the total shareholder return over the last three years could have been a lot better. So while we would not say that Bettini Stefano is generously paid, it would be good to see an improvement in business performance before too an increase in pay.

