Does Rottneros AB (publ)’s (STO:RROS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Rottneros AB (publ)’s (STO:RROS) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Rottneros has a price to earnings ratio of 6.22, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SEK6.22 for every SEK1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Rottneros:

P/E of 6.22 = SEK8.24 ÷ SEK1.32 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SEK1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Rottneros increased earnings per share by a whopping 71% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 31% per year over the last five years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 17%, annually, over 3 years.

How Does Rottneros’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Rottneros has a lower P/E than the average (11) P/E for companies in the forestry industry.

This suggests that market participants think Rottneros will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Rottneros, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Rottneros’s P/E?

Rottneros has net debt worth 11% of its market capitalization. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Rottneros’s P/E Ratio

Rottneros trades on a P/E ratio of 6.2, which is below the SE market average of 14.5. The company hasn’t stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.