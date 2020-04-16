Does Roularta Media Group NV's (EBR:ROU) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

In 2016 Xavier Bouckaert was appointed CEO of Roularta Media Group NV (EBR:ROU). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Roularta Media Group

How Does Xavier Bouckaert's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Roularta Media Group NV is worth €158m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €100k for the year to December 2018. Notably, the salary of €100k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €91m to €365m. The median total CEO compensation was €457k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Roularta Media Group. On a sector level, around 57% of total compensation represents salary and 43% is other remuneration. Roularta Media Group is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry.

At first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Xavier Bouckaert is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Roularta Media Group, below.

ENXTBR:ROU CEO Compensation April 16th 2020 More

Is Roularta Media Group NV Growing?

Over the last three years Roularta Media Group NV has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 7.8% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 7.0%.

I'm not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Roularta Media Group NV Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 23% over three years, some Roularta Media Group NV shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

It appears that Roularta Media Group NV remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Xavier Bouckaert is paid less than CEOs of similar size companies, but growth hasn't been particularly impressive and the total shareholder return over three years would leave many disappointed. Many shareholders would probably like to see improvements, but our analysis does not suggest that CEO compensation is too generous. Moving away from CEO compensation for the moment, we've identified 2 warning signs for Roularta Media Group that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Roularta Media Group may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.