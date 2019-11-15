Does Rovio Entertainment Oyj (HEL:ROVIO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Rovio Entertainment Oyj (HEL:ROVIO) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Rovio Entertainment Oyj

What Is Rovio Entertainment Oyj's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2019 Rovio Entertainment Oyj had debt of €6.70m, up from €2.60m in one year. However, it does have €131.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €124.7m.

HLSE:ROVIO Historical Debt, November 15th 2019 More

A Look At Rovio Entertainment Oyj's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Rovio Entertainment Oyj had liabilities of €46.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €9.60m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €131.4m and €35.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has €111.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Rovio Entertainment Oyj's balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. On this view, it seems its balance sheet is as strong as a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Rovio Entertainment Oyj boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that Rovio Entertainment Oyj's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 34% over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Rovio Entertainment Oyj can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Rovio Entertainment Oyj has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Rovio Entertainment Oyj actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up