Does Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROXG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Roxgold's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Roxgold had US$33.0m of debt at March 2019, down from US$45.0m a year prior. But it also has US$47.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$14.9m net cash.

How Strong Is Roxgold's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Roxgold had liabilities of US$58.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$49.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$47.8m and US$30.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$29.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Roxgold has a market capitalization of US$316.9m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Roxgold boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On the other hand, Roxgold's EBIT dived 14%, over the last year. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Roxgold's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Roxgold has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Considering the last three years, Roxgold actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for and improvement.