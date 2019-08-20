Does Rush Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Rusty Rush has been the CEO of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) since 2006. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Rusty Rush's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a market cap of US$1.4b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$7.3m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.5m. We examined companies with market caps from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$4.1m.

It would therefore appear that Rush Enterprises, Inc. pays Rusty Rush more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Rush Enterprises has changed from year to year.

Is Rush Enterprises, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Rush Enterprises, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 49% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 15% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Rush Enterprises, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Rush Enterprises, Inc. for providing a total return of 64% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Rush Enterprises, Inc. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Rush Enterprises.

