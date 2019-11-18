How Does Rushil Décor's (NSE:RUSHIL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Rushil Décor (NSE:RUSHIL) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 34% in the last month alone, although it is still down 30% over the last quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 76% share price decline throughout the year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Rushil Décor's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 9.34 that sentiment around Rushil Décor isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Rushil Décor has a lower P/E than the average (15.3) P/E for companies in the building industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Rushil Décor shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Rushil Décor shrunk earnings per share by 15% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 59% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Rushil Décor's Balance Sheet

Rushil Décor's net debt is considerable, at 157% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Rushil Décor's P/E Ratio

Rushil Décor trades on a P/E ratio of 9.3, which is below the IN market average of 13.1. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Rushil Décor over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.0 back then to 9.3 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.