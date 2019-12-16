Does Russia Have Red Lines in Syria?

The recent Turco-Russian agreement in Sochi, while elevating Moscow’s role as one of a decisive power broker, formalized the waning American presence in northeast Syria. With the agreement, the presence of the Russian military and the Damascus military extends across the east of the Euphrates River, a first since 2015. Although the Sochi agreement is seen as another victory for Putin (who aspires to revive the glory days of the Soviet Empire) what comes next may potentially be detrimental to his grandiose plans.

Upon Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s official request, Moscow’s military involvement in the Syrian civil war began in September of 2015. The goal of propping up Assad and helping him regain lost territories west of the Euphrates River, except the Turkish-held Afrin, Jarablus and Al-Bab, was widely achieved with Russia’s overwhelming airpower, indiscriminately bombing and obliterating such rebel-held cities as Eastern Ghouta, Eastern Aleppo, Palmyra, and Homs. An estimated thirty-four thousand sorties had destroyed more than ninety-six thousand targets by the end of 2017. In the two-year air campaign, Russian infantry involvement remained minimal and at the advisory level on the ground. However, the recent Sochi Agreement changed this. According to the fifth clause of the agreement, Russian-Turkish and Russian-Syrian joint patrols will be held along the Turkish border. It means increasing the number of Russian boots on the ground. For the first time, Russian soldiers will begin patrolling east of the Euphrates, outside of their comfort zone. This should worry Moscow.

