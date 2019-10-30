Does Sagardeep Alloys's (NSE:SAGARDEEP) Share Price Gain of 12% Match Its Business Performance?

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Sagardeep Alloys Limited (NSE:SAGARDEEP) share price is 12% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 8.0% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Sagardeep Alloys for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Sagardeep Alloys was able to grow EPS by 258% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 12% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Sagardeep Alloys, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Sagardeep Alloys's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Sagardeep Alloys shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 12% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 2.9% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. Before forming an opinion on Sagardeep Alloys you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

