Does Salasar Techno Engineering Limited's (NSE:SALASAR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Salasar Techno Engineering Limited's (NSE:SALASAR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Salasar Techno Engineering's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 5.54. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹5.54 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Salasar Techno Engineering

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Salasar Techno Engineering:

P/E of 5.54 = ₹138.7 ÷ ₹25.04 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Salasar Techno Engineering's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.9) for companies in the construction industry is higher than Salasar Techno Engineering's P/E.

NSEI:SALASAR Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 15th 2019 More

Salasar Techno Engineering's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Salasar Techno Engineering, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Salasar Techno Engineering earnings growth of 12% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 33% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Salasar Techno Engineering's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 69% of Salasar Techno Engineering's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Salasar Techno Engineering's P/E Ratio

Salasar Techno Engineering trades on a P/E ratio of 5.5, which is below the IN market average of 13.5. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.