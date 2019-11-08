How Does Sally Beauty Holdings's (NYSE:SBH) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) shares have continued recent momentum with a 35% gain in the last month alone. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 11% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Sally Beauty Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Sally Beauty Holdings's P/E of 9.31 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Sally Beauty Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (15.6) in the specialty retail industry classification.

NYSE:SBH Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 8th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Sally Beauty Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Sally Beauty Holdings earnings growth of 13% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 7.0%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Sally Beauty Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 65% of Sally Beauty Holdings's market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Sally Beauty Holdings's P/E Ratio

Sally Beauty Holdings has a P/E of 9.3. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.3. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Sally Beauty Holdings's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 6.9 to 9.3 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.