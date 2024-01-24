What does the 'Salt City' do with excess salt in the winter?

TechCrunch

Torq, a self-described "hyperautomation" cybersecurity startup, today announced that it raised $42 million in an extension to its Series B funding round from investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Insight Partners, Greenfield Partners and Evolution Equity Partners. Bringing the company's total raised to $120 million, the new cash will be put toward expanding Torq's platform, including with AI capabilities; international growth; and increasing Torq's sales channel presence, co-founder and CEO Ofer Smadari says.