Does Salzer Electronics Limited's (NSE:SALZER) 20% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer?

After looking at Salzer Electronics Limited's (NSE:SALZER) latest earnings announcement (31 March 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Salzer Electronics's performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

How Did SALZER's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

SALZER's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹240m has jumped 20% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 16%, indicating the rate at which SALZER is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's see whether it is solely owing to industry tailwinds, or if Salzer Electronics has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Salzer Electronics has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.3% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.0% is below the IN Electrical industry of 7.1%, indicating Salzer Electronics's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Salzer Electronics’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 16% to 17%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 86% to 51% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Salzer Electronics's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research Salzer Electronics to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



