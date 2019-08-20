Does Sanford (NZSE:SAN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Sanford Limited (NZSE:SAN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Sanford's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Sanford had NZ$168.8m of debt in March 2019, down from NZ$186.2m, one year before. On the flip side, it has NZ$3.67m in cash leading to net debt of about NZ$165.1m.

How Healthy Is Sanford's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Sanford had liabilities of NZ$124.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of NZ$128.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of NZ$3.67m as well as receivables valued at NZ$103.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling NZ$145.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Sanford is worth NZ$640.5m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1, Sanford uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 7.0 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. The bad news is that Sanford saw its EBIT decline by 11% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sanford can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.