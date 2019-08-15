Does Sangam (India) Limited (NSE:SANGAMIND) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio?

Today we'll take a closer look at Sangam (India) Limited (NSE:SANGAMIND) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

With a 2.4% yield and a nine-year payment history, investors probably think Sangam (India) looks like a reliable dividend stock. A 2.4% yield is not inspiring, but the longer payment history has some appeal. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Sangam (India) for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Sangam (India)!

NSEI:SANGAMIND Historical Dividend Yield, August 15th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 38% of Sangam (India)'s profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. This is a middling range that strikes a nice balance between paying dividends to shareholders, and retaining enough earnings to invest in future growth. Besides, if reinvestment opportunities dry up, the company has room to increase the dividend.

Is Sangam (India)'s Balance Sheet Risky?

As Sangam (India) has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Sangam (India) has net debt of 3.87 times its EBITDA, which is getting towards the limit of most investors' comfort zones. Judicious use of debt can enhance shareholder returns, but also adds to the risk if something goes awry.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 1.11 times its interest expense, Sangam (India)'s interest cover is starting to look a bit thin.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Sangam (India)'s financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Looking at the last decade of data, we can see that Sangam (India) paid its first dividend at least nine years ago. It's good to see that Sangam (India) has been paying a dividend for a number of years. However, the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, and we're concerned that what has been cut once, could be cut again. Its most recent annual dividend was ₹1.00 per share, effectively flat on its first payment nine years ago.