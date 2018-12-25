Does Sanghvi Movers Limited’s (NSE:SANGHVIMOV) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

In 2005 Chandrakant Sanghvi was appointed CEO of Sanghvi Movers Limited (NSE:SANGHVIMOV). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Chandrakant Sanghvi’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Sanghvi Movers Limited has a market cap of ₹4.8b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹14m. (This is based on the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹11m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO compensation in that group is ₹1.5m.

As you can see, Chandrakant Sanghvi is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Sanghvi Movers Limited is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Sanghvi Movers, below.

Is Sanghvi Movers Limited Growing?

Sanghvi Movers Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 77% a year, over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop -38% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

Has Sanghvi Movers Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 68%, Sanghvi Movers Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Sanghvi Movers Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

Just as bad, share price gains for investors have failed to materialize, over the same period. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Sanghvi Movers (free visualization of insider trades).

