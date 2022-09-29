What does Sanibel Island look like after Hurricane Ian? See for yourself

When Ian made landfall on Florida's west coast Wednesday afternoon, it was just shy of a category five hurricane with wind speeds of 150 miles per hour. This drone video of the aftermath shows just some of the devastation. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway, which connects Sanibel Island to the mainland, fell into the sea, cutting off access to the island. It is currently unclear how many people may be trapped in their homes there.
