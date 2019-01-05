What does Sanoma Oyj’s (HEL:SAA1V) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

While small-cap stocks, such as Sanoma Oyj (HEL:SAA1V) with its market cap of €1.4b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into SAA1V here.

Does SAA1V produce enough cash relative to debt?

SAA1V’s debt levels have fallen from €555m to €425m over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, SAA1V’s cash and short-term investments stands at €33m for investing into the business. On top of this, SAA1V has generated €154m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 36%, indicating that SAA1V’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SAA1V’s case, it is able to generate 0.36x cash from its debt capital.

Can SAA1V pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at SAA1V’s €794m in current liabilities, the company may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of €380m, leading to a current ratio of 0.48x.

HLSE:SAA1V Historical Debt January 5th 19 More

Can SAA1V service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 68%, SAA1V can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In SAA1V’s case, the ratio of 13.33x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as SAA1V’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

SAA1V’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. But, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how SAA1V has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Sanoma Oyj to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SAA1V's future growth? Valuation: What is SAA1V worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records?

