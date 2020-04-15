How Does Saracen Mineral Holdings's (ASX:SAR) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 49%, after some slippage. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 70% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Saracen Mineral Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Saracen Mineral Holdings's P/E of 31.24 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.2) for companies in the metals and mining industry is a lot lower than Saracen Mineral Holdings's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Saracen Mineral Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Saracen Mineral Holdings's 57% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 106% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Saracen Mineral Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Saracen Mineral Holdings's net debt is 2.4% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Saracen Mineral Holdings's P/E Ratio

Saracen Mineral Holdings has a P/E of 31.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 14.4. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Saracen Mineral Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 20.9 back then to 31.2 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.