What Does Sarine Technologies Ltd.'s (SGX:U77) Share Price Indicate?

Sarine Technologies Ltd. (SGX:U77), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SGX over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Sarine Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Sarine Technologies Worth?

According to my valuation model, Sarine Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sarine Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth SGD0.46, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Sarine Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Sarine Technologies generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.1% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Sarine Technologies, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? U77’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on U77, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Sarine Technologies has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Sarine Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

