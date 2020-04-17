How Does SB Financial Group's (NASDAQ:SBFG) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 38% in the last month alone, although it is still down 24% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 20% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for SB Financial Group

Does SB Financial Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

SB Financial Group has a P/E ratio of 8.57. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.5) for companies in the banks industry is roughly the same as SB Financial Group's P/E.

NasdaqCM:SBFG Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that SB Financial Group shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

SB Financial Group's earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But EPS is up 9.6% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

SB Financial Group's Balance Sheet

SB Financial Group has net debt worth 11% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On SB Financial Group's P/E Ratio

SB Financial Group's P/E is 8.6 which is below average (13.2) in the US market. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about SB Financial Group's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 6.2 to 8.6 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.