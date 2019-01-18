Does The Schmolz + Bickenbach AG (VTX:STLN) Share Price Fall With The Market?

If you’re interested in Schmolz + Bickenbach AG (VTX:STLN), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does STLN’s beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 0.83, we can surmise that the Schmolz + Bickenbach share price has not been strongly impacted by broader market volatility (over the last 5 years). If history is a good guide, owning the stock should help ensure that your portfolio is not overly sensitive to market volatility. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Schmolz + Bickenbach is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

SWX:STLN Income Statement Export January 18th 19

Could STLN’s size cause it to be more volatile?

Schmolz + Bickenbach is a small company, but not tiny and little known. It has a market capitalisation of CHF546m, which means it would be on the radar of intstitutional investors. Small cap stocks ofthen have a higher beta than the overall market. However, small companies can also be strongly impacted by company specific developments, which can move the share price in ways that are unrelated to the broader market. That could explain why this one has a low beta value.

What this means for you:

The Schmolz + Bickenbach doesn’t usually show much sensitivity to the broader market. This could be for a variety of reasons. Typically, smaller companies have a low beta if their share price tends to move a lot due to company specific developments. Alternatively, an strong dividend payer might move less than the market because investors are valuing it for its income stream. In order to fully understand whether STLN is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Schmolz + Bickenbach’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

