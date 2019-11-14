How Does Scholar Education Group's (HKG:1769) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Scholar Education Group (HKG:1769) shares have continued recent momentum with a 32% gain in the last month alone. Longer term shareholders are no doubt thankful for the recovery in the share price, since it's pretty much flat for the year, even after the recent pop.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Scholar Education Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Scholar Education Group's P/E of 58.21 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Scholar Education Group has a much higher P/E than the average company (15.9) in the consumer services industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Scholar Education Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Scholar Education Group's earnings per share fell by 15% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 44% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Scholar Education Group's P/E?

With net cash of CN¥553m, Scholar Education Group has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 10% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Scholar Education Group's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 58.2, Scholar Education Group is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Scholar Education Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 44.1 to 58.2 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.