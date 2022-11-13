Does Scott Technology (NZSE:SCT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Scott Technology (NZSE:SCT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Scott Technology Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Scott Technology managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Scott Technology achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 7.6% to NZ$222m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Scott Technology isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of NZ$220m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Scott Technology Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news for Scott Technology shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Cameron Mathewson, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, paid NZ$11k for shares at around NZ$3.63 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Should You Add Scott Technology To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Scott Technology is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. While some companies are struggling to grow EPS, Scott Technology seems free from that morose affliction. The cherry on top is that we have an insider buying shares. A further encouragement to keep an eye on this stock. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Scott Technology that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

