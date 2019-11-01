Does ScS Group plc's (LON:SCS) CEO Pay Matter?

In 2002 David Knight was appointed CEO of ScS Group plc (LON:SCS). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does David Knight's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, ScS Group plc has a market capitalization of UK£95m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£1.1m over the year to July 2019. Notably, that's an increase of 33% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£306k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below UK£155m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be UK£248k.

It would therefore appear that ScS Group plc pays David Knight more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at ScS Group has changed over time.

Is ScS Group plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, ScS Group plc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 8.8% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 1.4% over the last year.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn't particularly impressive, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has ScS Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with ScS Group plc for providing a total return of 71% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at ScS Group plc with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

One might like to have seen stronger growth, but shareholder returns have been pleasing, over the last three years. So, considering these tasty returns, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling ScS Group shares (free trial).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

