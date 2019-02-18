Does secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:YSN) Have A Volatile Share Price?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you’re interested in secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:YSN), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What YSN’s beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 0.89, we can surmise that the secunet Security Networks share price has not been strongly impacted by broader market volatility (over the last 5 years). If history is a good guide, owning the stock should help ensure that your portfolio is not overly sensitive to market volatility. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether secunet Security Networks is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

How does YSN’s size impact its beta?

secunet Security Networks is a small cap stock with a market capitalisation of €688m. Most companies this size are actively traded. Small companies often have a high beta value, but they can be heavily influenced by company-specific events. This might explain why this stock has a low beta.

What this means for you:

The secunet Security Networks doesn’t usually show much sensitivity to the broader market. This could be for a variety of reasons. Typically, smaller companies have a low beta if their share price tends to move a lot due to company specific developments. Alternatively, an strong dividend payer might move less than the market because investors are valuing it for its income stream. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it’s well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as secunet Security Networks’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for YSN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for YSN’s outlook. Past Track Record: Has YSN been consistently performing well irrespective of the ups and downs in the market? Go into more detail in the past performance analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of YSN’s historicals for more clarity. Other Interesting Stocks: It’s worth checking to see how YSN measures up against other companies on valuation. You could start with this free list of prospective options.

