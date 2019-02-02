Does ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ON) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Keith Jackson has been the CEO of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) since 2002. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Keith Jackson’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that ON Semiconductor Corporation has a market cap of US$8.4b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$8.7m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2016). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$906k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, we found the median CEO compensation was US$6.3m.

It would therefore appear that ON Semiconductor Corporation pays Keith Jackson more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at ON Semiconductor has changed from year to year.

Is ON Semiconductor Corporation Growing?

ON Semiconductor Corporation has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 72% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 6.1% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions.

Has ON Semiconductor Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with ON Semiconductor Corporation for providing a total return of 149% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount ON Semiconductor Corporation pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling ON Semiconductor shares (free trial).

