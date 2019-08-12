Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we'll evaluate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sempra Energy:

0.044 = US$2.4b ÷ (US$63b - US$8.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Sempra Energy has an ROCE of 4.4%.

Check out our latest analysis for Sempra Energy

Is Sempra Energy's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Sempra Energy's ROCE appears to be around the 4.9% average of the Integrated Utilities industry. Independently of how Sempra Energy compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.7% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

The image below shows how Sempra Energy's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NYSE:SRE Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Sempra Energy.

Do Sempra Energy's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Sempra Energy has total liabilities of US$8.2b and total assets of US$63b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 13% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.

The Bottom Line On Sempra Energy's ROCE

While that is good to see, Sempra Energy has a low ROCE and does not look attractive in this analysis. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.