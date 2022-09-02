Does Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for Serabi Gold

What Is Serabi Gold's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Serabi Gold had US$6.88m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But it also has US$9.82m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$2.94m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At Serabi Gold's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Serabi Gold had liabilities of US$11.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.78m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$9.82m in cash and US$4.95m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.76m.

Given Serabi Gold has a market capitalization of US$26.9m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Serabi Gold also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Serabi Gold if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 40% cut to EBIT over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Serabi Gold can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Serabi Gold has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Serabi Gold's free cash flow amounted to 44% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Serabi Gold's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$2.94m. So we don't have any problem with Serabi Gold's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Serabi Gold that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • EU Sees Limits in What Power-Price Intervention Can Achieve

    (Bloomberg) -- An emergency intervention in European power markets may lower prices but won’t protect the region’s economy from spillover effects of a historic energy crunch, according to the bloc’s executive arm.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstThe 27

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman Of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH), Bruce Akhurst, Has Just Spent AU$258k Buying 33% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited ( ASX:TAH ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • Natixis Trinh Nguyen on ASEAN Economies

    Natixis EM Asia Senior Economist Trinh Nguyen says Southeast Asia continue to show resilience despite the shocks of an energy crisis and weakening China's growth. She speaks to David Ingles, Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Binance chief Changpeng Zhao reiterates Binance not a Chinese company

    Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao reiterated that Binance is not a Chinese company and it “was never incorporated in China,” as the country continues to ban cryptocurrency trading. See related article: Binance to help S. Korea’s Busan build first city-backed exchange Fast facts In a blog post published on Thursday, Zhao wrote that the […]

  • Yen at 140 Piles Pressure on Japan’s Unified Policy Front

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen’s cratering to 140 per dollar breaks new ground in testing Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s defiance of a global wave of interest rate hikes and the strength of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s support for his stance.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’

  • Britain's new PM faces an 80s playlist: recession, unrest and runaway prices

    Britain's prime minister in waiting Liz Truss models herself on Margaret Thatcher, judging by her photo ops echoing famous images of the country's first female premier. If Truss becomes leader of the ruling party on Monday as is widely expected, she'll need all the grit and guile of the Iron Lady as she walks into a scene straight out of the 1980s: a looming recession, industrial unrest and urban decay. In a sign of the times, an area straddling the River Mersey near Liverpool that was once an industrial heartland now has a less illustrious claim to fame: families there are seeking protection from creditors at the fastest rate in the country.

  • Marketmind: Holed up

    Asia has met a limp lead from Wall Street with little confidence, as things slip into a holding pattern ahead of today's U.S. jobs data and then a long weekend in the United States. Bonds have taken a beating since Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole talk made clear that the Fed is going to hike and hold rates high, and after red-hot inflation readings in Europe. But market eyes are firmly on the U.S. non-farm payrolls data for August, with a strong report likely to intensify the view that rates are headed higher for longer.

  • ECB Still Seen Playing Catch-Up as Rate-Hike Path Steepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstThe European Central Bank remains behind the curve on tackling record euro-zone inflation and will have to a

  • Lufthansa pilots stage strike in wage dispute

    Pilots at Lufthansa walked out on Friday, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights and leave holidaymakers stranded. Labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) had said on Wednesday that pay talks with Lufthansa had failed, calling on pilots at both the passenger airline and at Lufthansa Cargo to go on strike. VC is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its more than 5,000 pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

  • Fed's job-friendly 'soft landing' hinges on history not repeating

    Economists assessing the trade-off facing the Fed estimate U.S. employment could drop by anywhere from a few hundred thousand positions to as many as several million. The final tally will depend on how closely the economy follows patterns seen in recent decades, to what extent things like improved global supply chains help lower inflation, and how strict the Fed is in enforcing its 2% inflation goal. With the central bank's preferred inflation measure currently increasing at more than a 6% annual rate, Joe Brusuelas, chief U.S. economist at RSM, a U.S.-based consulting firm, estimates it would take 5.3 million lost jobs and an unemployment rate of 6.7%, nearly double the 3.5% in July, to lower inflation to 2%.

  • DOJ: Trump Docs Likely Moved to Obstruct Investigation

    A US Department of Justice filing says White House records held in a storage room at Donald Trump's Florida home may have been concealed or removed before an FBI June search, suggesting possible attempts to obstruct the investigation. Bloomberg Government's Courtney Rozen has more on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia." (This interview aired Sept. 1, 2022.)

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.

    Burry highlighted the S&P 500's 18% decline from its December peak, and poked fun at the people who keep asking him when stocks will crash.

  • ‘Prepare for an epic finale’: Jeremy Grantham warns ‘tragedy’ looms as ‘superbubble’ may burst

    A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.

  • Why Renowned Investor Jeremy Grantham Says the Stock Market Is in a ‘Super Bubble’

    Stocks' recent moves are similar to what happened in the Great Depression, in the early 1970s, and as tech stocks collapsed early this century, he says.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 50% This Year

    Ready to go bottom fishing again? Any good angler can tell you that there’s plenty of good eating just waiting at the bottom of the creek, or the pond, or the lake. The same concept also holds for stocks – investors can always find some quality equities down at the market bottoms. Stocks get down there for a multitude of reasons, and the reasons aren’t always related to any fundamental flaw in the company or its share trading policies. Sometimes, it’s some idiosyncratic business move, or over-re

  • Bears Feast on NVDA: 12,000 Puts Bought Directly Before BIG News

    12,000 puts bought in a single purchase for $2.14M on 8/26 are now worth over $36M. Was this just a lucky guess, or did this institutional trader know about the BIG NEWS that was about to drop just days after their bearish purchase?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,

  • Philippine Peso Slides to Record, Boosting Case for Bigger Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso tumbled to a record, boosting pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates more aggressively to stem the slide.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstThe currency on Friday weakened beyond its previous all-time low

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off

    These stock-split plays have bright futures ahead of them, and they are trading at attractive multiples.

  • Man faces crossroads over girlfriend’s $220,000 student loan debt: ‘You should end this relationship’

    He isn't sure if they can have a future together.