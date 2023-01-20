Does Seremban Engineering Berhad (KLSE:SEB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Seremban Engineering Berhad (KLSE:SEB). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Seremban Engineering Berhad's Improving Profits

Seremban Engineering Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, Seremban Engineering Berhad's EPS grew from RM0.04 to RM0.071, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 75% is certainly a sight to behold. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Seremban Engineering Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 110% to RM228m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Seremban Engineering Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM89m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Seremban Engineering Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalisations under RM863m, like Seremban Engineering Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM496k.

The Seremban Engineering Berhad CEO received RM394k in compensation for the year ending June 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Seremban Engineering Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Seremban Engineering Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This appreciable increase in earnings could be a sign of an upward trajectory for the company. Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Seremban Engineering Berhad (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

