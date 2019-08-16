Does Serial System (SGX:S69) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Serial System Ltd (SGX:S69) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Serial System's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Serial System had US$147.5m of debt at June 2019, down from US$217.3m a year prior. However, it also had US$82.6m in cash, and so its net debt is US$64.9m.

A Look At Serial System's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Serial System had liabilities of US$240.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$13.8m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$82.6m and US$139.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$32.1m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$51.6m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Serial System shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (7.8), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.38 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Worse, Serial System's EBIT was down 86% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Serial System's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.