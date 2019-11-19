Does Servotech Power Systems Limited (NSE:SERVOTECH) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we'll look at Servotech Power Systems Limited (NSE:SERVOTECH) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Servotech Power Systems:

0.13 = ₹61m ÷ (₹755m - ₹283m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Servotech Power Systems has an ROCE of 13%.

Check out our latest analysis for Servotech Power Systems

Does Servotech Power Systems Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Servotech Power Systems's ROCE appears to be around the 13% average of the Electrical industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Servotech Power Systems's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

We can see that, Servotech Power Systems currently has an ROCE of 13%, less than the 27% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Servotech Power Systems's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:SERVOTECH Past Revenue and Net Income, November 19th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Servotech Power Systems has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Servotech Power Systems's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Servotech Power Systems has total assets of ₹755m and current liabilities of ₹283m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. Servotech Power Systems's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.