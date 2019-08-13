How Does SeSa S.p.A.'s (BIT:SES) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance?

Measuring SeSa S.p.A.'s (BIT:SES) track record of past performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess SES's recent performance announced on 30 April 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

SES's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 April 2019) of €29m has increased by 9.0% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 6.8%, indicating the rate at which SES is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's see if it is solely because of an industry uplift, or if SeSa has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, SeSa has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.5% is below the IT Electronic industry of 4.7%, indicating SeSa's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for SeSa’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 16% to 13%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 21% to 82% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as SeSa gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research SeSa to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 April 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

