How Does SFS Group AG (VTX:SFSN) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, SFS Group AG (VTX:SFSN) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 2.3%. Let’s dig deeper into whether SFS Group should have a place in your portfolio.

How I analyze a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

SWX:SFSN Historical Dividend Yield February 4th 19 More

How does SFS Group fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 38%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect SFSN’s payout to increase to 48% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.0%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to CHF5.16. The higher payout forecasted, along with higher earnings, should lead to greater dividend income for investors moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. The reality is that it is too early to consider SFS Group as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 5 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Compared to its peers, SFS Group generates a yield of 2.3%, which is on the low-side for Machinery stocks.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then SFS Group is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three essential factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SFSN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SFSN’s outlook. Valuation: What is SFSN worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SFSN is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

