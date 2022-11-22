What Does SG Fleet Group Limited's (ASX:SGF) Share Price Indicate?

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$2.75 and falling to the lows of AU$1.72. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SG Fleet Group's current trading price of AU$1.72 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SG Fleet Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is SG Fleet Group Worth?

Good news, investors! SG Fleet Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that SG Fleet Group’s ratio of 9.69x is below its peer average of 24.96x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Commercial Services industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because SG Fleet Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will SG Fleet Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 48% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for SG Fleet Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SGF is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SGF for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SGF. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for SG Fleet Group you should be mindful of and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

If you are no longer interested in SG Fleet Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

