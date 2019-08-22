Does SG Fleet Group Limited's (ASX:SGF) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use SG Fleet Group Limited's (ASX:SGF) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, SG Fleet Group has a P/E ratio of 12.59. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.9%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for SG Fleet Group:

P/E of 12.59 = A$2.92 ÷ A$0.23 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each A$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does SG Fleet Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (22.4) for companies in the commercial services industry is higher than SG Fleet Group's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think SG Fleet Group will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

SG Fleet Group shrunk earnings per share by 12% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 7.0% per year over the last three years. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 3.3% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does SG Fleet Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals just 9.4% of SG Fleet Group's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On SG Fleet Group's P/E Ratio

SG Fleet Group's P/E is 12.6 which is below average (16.3) in the AU market. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio.